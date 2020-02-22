Five things to do in Queens this weekend!

It’s a weekend of sunny skies and rising temperatures, so why not get out and enjoy some of the many events Queens has to offer? Here’s our weekly list of just five possibilities, with tons more here and here as always.

* * *

You can take the long and winding road to East Elmhurst, where a splendid time is guaranteed for all at the annual Concert of Classics by The Beatles at St. Michaels Cemetery. We hope you will enjoy the show, featuring favorites by the Fab Four performed by violinist Olga Turkina, pianist Philipp Petkov and four other musicians on classical instruments. Folks will come together for the show at 3 p.m. Saturday at 72-02 Astoria Blvd. And like the best things in life, it’s free. Info: (718) 278-3240, stmichaelscemetery.com.

* * *

Families can sail the ocean blue Saturday with “Pirate Pete’s Parrot,” a play about a lovable rogue and his crew embarking on a high-seas adventure filled with music, mischief and laughs to find his runaway bird, with audience interaction and costumes encouraged. The actors will walk the planks of the stage starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (and each fourth Sat. of the month), at The Secret Children’s Theatre. X marks the spot at 44-02 23 St., Long Island City. Tickets are $20; or $15 for kids; with a family 4-pack available for $40. Info: (718) 392 0722, secrettheatre.com.

* * *

The Parkside Players are presenting a double feature, the drama “Something Unspoken” and the thriller “The Spiral Staircase” on their stage in Forest Hills. Shows are tonight, Friday, and Saturday (as well as Feb. 28 and 29) at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, located at 103-15 Union Tpke. Tickets are $18; or $15 for seniors and students. Info: (718) 353-7388, parksideplayers.com.

* * *

For a taste of Mardi Gras, check out the Sunday Jazz Brunch, with the Carl Bartlett Jr. Quartet performing, along with food, 50/50 and more. The event is set for 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bayside Historical Society’s home at The Castle, at 208 Totten Ave. in Fort Totten. Tickets are $50. Info/RSVP: (718) 352-1548, baysidehistorical.org.

* * *

If you’re looking for some bargains — and who isn’t? — there’s an Indoor Flea Market set for Sunday. Stocked with new and used items including costume jewelry, toys, games, curios, clothing and more, it’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, located at Union Turnpike and Parsons Boulevard in Jamaica. Info: (718) 592-1815.

— compiled by Peter C. Mastrosimone