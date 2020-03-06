It’s “Five things to do in Queens this weekend!” Enjoy what the borough has to offer, and be sure to set your timepieces forward an hour Saturday night so you don’t miss anything on Sunday — if you still have clocks and watches that don’t do the job themselves.
It’s the final weekend for “Hunting and Gathering,” a stage comedy about four 20- and 30-somethings trying to find themselves amid the backdrop of apartment hunting in the city, with limited income and roommate troubles, by Headwall Theatre Co. Remaining shows are tonight, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m., at the Greek Cultural Center, located at 26-80 30 St. in Astoria. Tickets are $20. Info: (718) 726-7329, headwalltheatrecompany.org.
For an early St. Patrick’s treat, you might hop over to Queens Theatre to see the Trinity Irish Dance Co. perform a fusion of the traditional Irish dance form and elements of American innovation. The dancers make their moves Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m., and the theater is located at 14 United Nations Ave. South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Tickets run from $20 to $42. Info: (718) 760-0064, queenstheatre.org.
You can chow down at the 9th annual Taste of the World OLQM International Food Festival, featuring sample plates from some of the most popular restaurants in Forest Hills and nearby areas, plus raffles. Folks will be digging in from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Roman Catholic Church McLaughlin Hall, 110-06 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills. The cost is $30; or $35 at the door; or $10 for kids. Info: (718) 268-6251, ourladyqueenofmartyrs.org.
Women’s History Month is manifesting itself in myriad ways at QED in Astoria, such as in one lecture you might have seen coming in your crystal ball. It’s Witches of Old New York, with writer, editor and haunted tour guide Marie Carter talking about the women who were branded as sorceresses in old NYC and the city’s only witch trial. The talk runs from 3 to 4 p.m. at QED, which is neither a creepy castle filled with flying monkeys nor a gingerbread house, nor a Victorian manse in San Francisco, but a cafe located at 27-16 23 Ave. in Astoria. $10. Info: (347) 451-3873, qedastoria.com.
They were rivals 240 years ago, and those in the classical music community have not forgotten. So on Sunday it’s Mozart vs. Salieri, with the Queensboro Symphony Orchestra reviving the centuries-old rivalry between the two composers in a performance featuring three of their works. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at Mary’s Nativity Church, located at 46-02 Parsons Blvd. in Flushing. The cost is up to you: a free-will offering. Info: (718) 359-5996, qbsymphony@yahoo.com, facebook.com/queensborosymphonyorchestra.
Find more things to do in Queens every day of the week in What’s Happening — our Community Calendar and our reader-generated Online Calendar.
— compiled by Peter C. Mastrosimone
