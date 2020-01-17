Five things to do in Queens this weekend! Jan. 17-20

Winter’s back! But you’re not going to let the chill get in the way of your weekend plans, now are ya? If the answer’s no, but you’re still formulating those plans, here’s our weekly installment of “Five things to do in Queens this weekend!” to give you some possible ideas. And don’t forget you can always find plenty more here and here.

* * *

Talk about kicking it old-school — at the Hot Club: Jazz Listening Session on Saturday, they’ll be listening to 78-rpm records! Come on down if you want to hear music by Billie Holiday, Coleman Hawkins, Bix Beiderbecke and more as it was often heard when it was new. The focus will be on songs with social messages that echo the teachings of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Hep cats’ll start be-boppin’ at 12 p.m. at Flushing Town Hall, located at 137-35 Northern Blvd. And it’s free to swing on over. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

* * *

Focusing more directly on King is a pair of film screenings collectively called His Dream: A Look At The Life Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Seen will be “King of the Wilderness,” which followed MLK during the last years of his life, and “Selma,” the story of courage and hope that changed the world. The screenings run from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the St. Albans Library, located at 191-05 Linden Blvd. Attendance is free. Info: (718) 528-8196, queenslibrary.org.

* * *

The Gingerbread Players, the energetic and creative theater troupe in the heart of Forest Hills Gardens will stage for one performance only “The 39 Steps.” The show is a fast-paced whodunit that adds “a dash of Monty Python” to the classic Alfred Hitchcock film about an everyman caught up in the world of espionage. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at St. Luke’s Church, at 85 Greenway South in Forest Hills. Tickets are a suggested $15, or $12 each in groups of six or more. Info: (718) 268-7772, boxoffice@gingerbreadplayers.org.

* * *

Sunday at the Queens Museum is the day for Winter Open Studios, with multiple artists and art collectives allowing the public into their work spaces. The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. (with an exhibit tour at 2 p.m.) at the museum’s historic home in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. It’s free with admission: a suggested $8, or $4 for seniors and free for students and children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

* * *

If you want to take a defensive driving course, offered by the National Safety Council for better skills, insurance and point reduction, and to cut down on accidents, Sunday is your chance. One will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Forest Hills Jewish Center, at 106-06 Queens Blvd. (entrance on 69th Road). The cost is $45. Info: (718) 263-7000, (631) 360-9720.

— compiled by Peter C. Mastrosimone