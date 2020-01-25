Five things to do in Queens this weekend! Jan. 24-26

Another warm January weekend, another list of five things to do in Queens before Monday rolls back around!

Take Root, with Drastic Action and Nicole Y. McClam. Fri.-Sat., Jan. 24-25, 8 p.m. $17; $20 cash at door; $22 credit card. Fertile Ground, featuring multiple dance troupes and post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Valerie Green. Sun., Jan. 26, 7 p.m. $17. Both part of monthly series at Green Space, 37-24 24 St., Long Island City. Info: (718) 956-3037, greenspacestudio.org.

Grupo Rebolu, with the Afro-Colombian musical ensemble interpreting the sounds of their homeland with original compositions reflecting on their New York home. Sat., Jan. 25, 3 p.m. (dance workshop), 4 p.m. (concert), Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $14; $8 kids; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

The Vietnam War Reading and Discussion Program, with Jo-Anne Raskin of the Friends of Maple Grove moderating conversations related to books loaned by Humanities New York. Each Sat., Jan. 25-Feb. 29, 10-11:30 a.m., Maple Grove Cemetery Victorian Administration Building, 83-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens. Free. Info/RSVP (requested): (347) 878-6614, friendsofmaplegrove.org.

“Those Were the Days: Why ‘All in the Family’ Still Matters,” with Jim Cullen, author of the new book of that name, discussing the groundbreaking, popular TV show set in Queens and its impact on American culture. Sat., Jan. 25, 2:30-4 p.m., Queens Historical Society, Kingsland Homestead, 143-35 37 Ave., Flushing. $5; $3 students. Info: (718) 939-0647, queenshistoricalsociety.org.

Living in the Shadows of Auschwitz: 75 Years Later, a Holocaust Remembrance Day conversation about the concentration and extermination camp’s legacy, with Jody Russell Manning of Rowan University’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies. Sun., Jan. 26, 2-3:30 p.m., Kew Gardens Hills Library, 72-33 Vleigh Place. Free. Info/registration (requested): (718) 281-5770, (718) 261-6654, khc.qcc.cuny.edu.

