Five things to do in Queens this weekend! Jan. 3-5

Welcome to 2020 and the year’s first edition of “Five things to do in Queens this weekend!” There’s a variety of events listed, but if you want more than you see here, you can find dozens of items in What’s Happening — our Community Calendar and our reader-generated Online Calendar.

* * *

There’s still a bit of a holiday flavor to be found in the Onderdonk House Candlelight Tours, set for Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. You’ll see the historic home decorated for the holidays and enjoy mulled cider, treats and an area musician performing. Onderdonk is located at 1820 Flushing Ave. in Ridgewood, and tickets are $10 for adults. Info: (718) 456-1776, onderdonkhouse.org.

* * *

Could you use a laugh to start off the new year? You’ll get plenty at Jackknife Comedy, a monthly standup show run by “two idiots from Iowa,” with multiple comics performing. The fun starts Saturday (and each first Saturday of the month) at 8 p.m. at The Creek and The Cave, located at 10-93 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City. Entry is $5. Info: (718) 706-8783, creeklic.com.

* * *

Also monthly are the Open Studio drop-in workshops at the Noguchi Museum, and January’s theme is Painting with Stencils. The program sees kids 2 through 11 and their families making art in various media, this time with paint. It’s set for Sunday (and each first Sunday of the month) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the museum, located at 9-01 33 Road in Long Island City. Entry is free with museum admission, which is $10; or $5 for seniors and students; with NYC high school students and kids under 12 free. Info: (718) 204-7088, noguchi.org.

* * *

This is America: Three Short Films is an event featuring the independently made “Easter Snap,” “Ghosts of Sugar Land” and “America.” They’re all digital projection films about certain aspects of society in the United States. You can see them Sunday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Museum of the Moving Image, located at 36-01 35 Ave. in Astoria. Tickets are $15; or $11 for seniors and students; and $9 for kids 3 to 17 — and they always include museum admission. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

* * *

The Con Brio Ensemble will perform a Twilight Concert Sunday, with violinist Alexander Meshibovsky, soprano Osceola Davis, clarinetist Gary Dranch and pianist Diana Mittler-Battipaglia performing works by Spohr, Beethoven, Debussy and more. The concert runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Church-in-the-Gardens, located at 50 Ascan Ave. in Forest Hills. Tickets are $12; or $10 for seniors and students. Be sure to get a parking pass from the church; they’re required in the Gardens. Info: (718) 459-1277, conbrioensemble.org.

— compiled by Peter C. Mastrosimone