Five things to do in Queens this weekend! Jan. 10-12

With unseasonably warm temperatures blanketing the borough, you’ve got one less reason to not be out and about this weekend. Need ideas for something to do? Here’s our weekly “Five things to do in Queens this weekend” to provide just that!

We’ll start with one of our two-fers — two events that are closely enough related so we’ll count them as one.

First is The Music of Friends, an interactive concert for kids 4 and up and their families, exploring what chamber music is and what it’s like to make songs with friends. It’s part of a series of interactive children’s concerts hosted by Musica Reginae that have been a big hit. About an hour long, the event will start at 4 p.m. at The Church-in-the-Gardens, located at 50 Ascan Ave. in Forest Hills (be sure to get your parking permit at the church!). Attendance is free. Info: (718) 894-2178, musicareginae.org.

A couple hours after the kid’s event ends, members of Musica Reginae will perform an Evening of Chamber Music for Piano and Strings, with Barbara Podgurski on piano, Cyrus Beroukhim on violin, William Hakim on viola and Robert Burkhart on cello, playing works by Chopin and Dvorak. That concert starts at 7 p.m. at the church, and tickets are $20; or $10 for students; and free for kids under 12. Info: (718) 894-2178, musicareginae.org.

In tribute to Caroll Spinney, the man behind Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on “Sesame Street” for nearly 50 years, the Museum of the Moving Image will host a screening and special event Saturday at 1 p.m. The film is “I Am Big Bird,” the 2014 documentary on Spinney, and it will feature live appearances by Co-director Dave LaMattina, Jim Henson Foundation President Cheryl Henson and more. MoMI is located at 36-01 35 Ave. in Astoria, and tickets are $15; or $11 for seniors and students; and $9 for kids 3 to 17; they all include museum admission. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

The Alley Pond Environmental Center is celebrating its move to temporary new quarters with a Welcome to the Neighborhood Open House, a fun-filled day of animal interactions, arts and crafts, music and more. APEC had to relocate while its home undergoes reconstruction. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the group’s new location at 224-75 76 Ave. in Oakland Gardens. Attendance is free. Info: (718) 229-4000, alleypond.com.

If you want to hear an immigrant success story — or just can’t get enough of delights such as spaghetti, ziti and lasagna — you might want to hear the address by Al Ronzoni Jr. called Coming to America. It features the great-grandson of the founder of the Ronzoni pasta company speaking on his family’s journey from Italy to America and success, and will be followed by a celebration of the La Bella Italia organization’s first anniversary. The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Christ the King High School CNL Center (door #10), located at 68-02 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village. The cost is $25. Info/RSVP (required): Jacqueline Gagliano, (718) 897-3135, jbgagliano14@yahoo.com.

Over on the other side of the borough, it’s time for the Bayside Historical Society Winter Art Show, the 19th annual, with area artists working in multiple styles and media, including painting, drawing, photography and more. The exhibit’s opening reception is Sunday at 2 p.m. (the works will remain on display through Sunday, Jan. 26) at the Bayside Historical Society, in the Castle, at 208 Totten Ave. in Fort Totten. Entry is $5. Info: (718) 352-1548, baysidehistorical.org.

Don't forget you can always find much more to do in Queens every day of the week in What's Happening — our Community Calendar and our reader-generated Online Calendar.

— compiled by Peter C. Mastrosimone