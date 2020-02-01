Five things to do in Queens this weekend! Jan. 31-Feb. 2

January’s going, going, gone, you might be wondering when winter will make its presence known, and you’re looking for things to do this weekend in Queens. You’ve been reminded of much of what the borough has to offer through our comprehensive borough guide called the Blue Book (on newsstands now!), but it doesn’t list day-to-day attractions. “Five things to do in Queens this weekend” does!

* * *

“Fables: An Original Dance Show for the Whole Family” will feature timeless stories like “The Fox and the Crow” and “The Tortoise and the Hare” set to dance, inspired by the rhythmic narrative of Jean de La Fontaine’s “Fables” and performed by young dancers alongside professionals from Rioult Dance NY. The show is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, located at 31-10 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City. Tickets are $20. Info: (718) 482-5151, lpac.nyc.

* * *

Adult Crafting with Jane Austen: Read-Aloud & Crafting Circle is an event that will have participants 12 and over making Valentine’s Day crafts, including their own projects brought from home, while some read passages from Austen’s 1817 novel “Persuasion” aloud. It will be held in two sessions, this Saturday and also Feb. 8, from 12 to 5 p.m., at the King Manor Museum, located at 150-03 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica. Attending is free. Info: (718) 206-0545, kingmanor.org.

* * *

You can step back to the 1970s with “Black Love,” a revival of the Black Spectrum Theatre’s first production: a kaleidoscope of love stories showing that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. Performances run tonight, Friday, and Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 4 p.m. The theater sits in Roy Wilkins Park, at 177th Street and Baisley Boulevard in St. Albans, literally steps from Jamaica. Tickets are $20. Info: (718) 723-1800, blackspectrum.com.

* * *

With police surveillance and facial recognition technology such hot topics, American Artist and Rashida Richardson will hold a public conversation and Q&A, with the artist and the director of policy research at the AI Now Institute discussing the issues. The event is set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Queens Museum, in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. It’s free with admission: a suggested $8; or $4 for seniors; and free for students and children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

* * *

Looking to have a good time watching the Big Game? Head on over to the Chili Cook Off & Super Bowl Watch Party being held by QED. There’ll be a cash prize for the winning dish, comedians riffing for the first half of the game and more. The fun runs from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the cafe located at 27-16 23 Ave. in Astoria. It’s $5 to get in; $10 to enter a chili dish; or $7 to judge. Info: (347) 451-3873, qedastoria.com.

* * *

Don’t forget that in addition to the listings found in the Blue Book, you can always find more things to do in Queens, every day of the week, in What’s Happening — our Community Calendar and our reader-generated Online Calendar.

— compiled by Peter C. Mastrosimone