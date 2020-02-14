Five things to do in Queens this weekend! Feb. 14-16

Even if you’re making it a Valentine’s weekend of romance, you might be looking to fit some regular old fun events into your schedule the next couple of days. Here are just five ideas, and of course there’s nothing that says some of them wouldn’t make for fine dates anyway!

* * *

For real high-energy entertainment, check out Yamoto: Drummers of Japan, with dozens of musicians playing drums, including one weighing more than half a ton. The banging begins Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 3 p.m., at Queens Theatre, located at 14 United Nations Ave. South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Tickets run $20 to $42. Info: (718) 760-0064, queenstheatre.org.

* * *

For a glimpse of America before Europeans arrived, check out the Native American Arts Social, with artwork for sale, drumming, singing, dancing, stories, community-building and more, all focused on indigenous cultures. It starts at noon Saturday at Flushing Town Hall, located at 137-35 Northern Blvd., and is free to attend. Info/RSVP (required): (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

* * *

For teaching kids some science, consider the It’s Electric! Magnets Program, with youngsters making an interactive sculpture and dancing bugs that wiggle and groove with the power of magnetism, in a fun workshop presented by Con Edison. It’s set for 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Queens Historical Society’s Kingsland Homestead headquarters, located at 143-35 37 Ave. in Flushing. The cost is $10. Info: (718) 939-0647, queenshistoricalsociety.org.

* * *

On the interpretive dance front, Valerie Green and Dance Entropy will be presenting “Home,” an international collaboration between the Long Island City-based Green Space studio and Indian choreographer Ashley Lobo. The performance begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Flushing Town Hall, located at 137-35 Northern Blvd. Attendance is free. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

* * *

February is Black History Month, and a book talk and signing at the Lewis H. Latimer House Museum will help bring it to life. The book is “This African-American Life,” by Hugh B. Price, and the event will see the former CEO of the National Urban League and great-grandnephew of Lewis H. Latimer discussing his ancestry, work in civil rights and more. The event is set for 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the house museum, located at 34-41 137 St. in Flushing. It’s free, with books available for sale. Info/RSVP: (718) 961-8585, latimernow.org.

* * *

Don’t forget you can always find plenty more things to do in Queens every day of the week here and here.

— compiled by Peter C. Mastrosimone