Five things to do in Queens this weekend! Feb. 7-9

You might be shopping for that special someone this weekend, what with Valentine’s Day a week away, but if you’re looking for other ways to spend some of your time, here’s your weekly list of five possibilities. And don’t forget there are always plenty more listed here and here.

* * *

In a celebration of both Black History Month and the survival of a venerable institution, the Carl Bartlett Jr. Quartet will play Neir’s Tavern Saturday, with the saxophonist and composer and his band performing jazz classics and originals, presented by the Newtown Historical Society. The show starts at 1 p.m. at the 191-year-old bar, located at 87-48 78 St. in Woodhaven. There’s no cover, and of course food and drink are available for purchase. Info: (718) 296-0600, carlbartlettjr.com.

* * *

The lively one-woman show “Divas de España,” a comedic musical review on what it takes to be a diva that celebrates Rocio Jurado, Sara Montiel, Charo and Lola Flores, all portrayed by Inma Heredia, is ongoing. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 4 p.m.; with the final one Feb. 14, at Thalia Spanish Theatre, located at 41-17 Greenpoint Ave. in Sunnyside. Tickets are $35. Info: (718) 729-3880, thaliatheatre.org.

* * *

A new exhibit entitled “Jay Jaxon: 40 Years of Fashion Design Brilliance” celebrates the Queens native and fashion designer with artifacts from his personal archives and primary sources from researcher and curator Rachel Fenderson. It opens Saturday, with an opening reception from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and runs until December at the Queens Historical Society’s Kingsland Homestead, located at 143-35 37 Ave. in Flushing. Attending the reception is $5; or $3 for seniors and students. Info: (718) 939-0647, queenshistoricalsociety.org.

* * *

Youngsters can be entertained on Sunday by “Alice in Wonderland,” a live performance of Lewis Carroll’s beloved children’s story about a girl entering a fantasyland, but this time set in a library of pop-up books. Shows are 1 and 4 p.m. at Queens Theatre, located at 14 United Nations Ave. South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Tickets are $15. Info: (718) 760-0064, queenstheatre.org.

* * *

The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra will make sure you can see “The Mark of Zorro,” the silent 1920 Douglas Fairbanks action-adventure film, the way it was meant to be: accompanied by its original score played live. Presented by Musica Reginae as “a program dedicated completely to love,” the film and performance are set for Sunday at 5 p.m., at The Church-in-the-Gardens Community House, located at 15 Borage Place in Forest Hills. Tickets are $20; or $10 for students; and free for kids under 12. Info: (718) 894-2178, musicareginae.org.

— compiled by Peter C. Mastrosimone