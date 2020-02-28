Five things to do in Queens this weekend! Feb. 28-March 1

Bye-bye, February, hello March! It’s hardly coming in like a lion, with temps expected to top 50 this upcoming week, though it’ll still be a bit chiller than that through Sunday. This week’s installment of “Five things to do in Queens this weekend!” is all indoors anyway.
* * *
Flushing Town Hall is blending musical genres Saturday with Global Mashup: Klezmer Meets Venezuela. The concert will feature Michael Winograd and the Honorable Mentshn and Betsayda Machado y Parranda El Clavo each playing a set and then jamming together. The fun starts with 7:15 p.m. dance lessons; then the concert follows at 8. FTH sits at 137-35 Northern Blvd. and tickets are $18; or $12 for students; and free for teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.
* * *
This weekend marks the debut of “Chicken and Biscuits,” a new family comedy “with lots of love, shade and prayer,” about two African-American sisters who discover at their father’s funeral that he had a third daughter. Performances are this tonight, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as the next three weekends, March 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22, at varying times. There’s also one Monday show, on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. The venue is Queens Theatre, at 14 United Nations Ave. South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Tickets are $25; for $23 for seniors and students. Info: (718) 760-0064, queenstheatre.org.
* * *
Saturday and Sunday are Black History Month Cultural Gala Weekend at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center. Saturday features a performance by the Fanike African Dance Troupe at 7:30 p.m. Then on Sunday there’ll be a kids’ workshop and dance class at 3 p.m and an adults’ master dance class at 4:30 p.m. The whole weekend will also feature vendors and more. JPAC sits at 153-10 Jamaica Ave. Tickets to the performance are $25; or $30 at the door, while the kids’ class is $10 and the adults’ class $15. Info: (917) 704-0051, (917) 836-6982, fanikeafricandance.com/contact.
* * *
Marking the transition from Black History Month to Women’s History Month is “Colors in Black,” the 18th annual Southern Queens Park Association art show, with works in various media honoring people of color. The show starts Sunday, with an opening reception from 2 to 6 p.m., and will be up through Saturday, March 7, at the Roy Wilkins Park Family Center, located at 177-01 Baisley Blvd. in St. Albans. Attendance is free. Info: (718) 276-4630, ext. 100, mryland@sqpa.org.
* * *
Sunday is the day for Salsa Brunch March, with food, drinks, Latin music and dancing. The fun runs from 12 to 4 p.m. at Juquila Kitchen-Bar & Lounge, located at 39-05 29 St. in Long Island City. There’s a $10 minimum food and drink purchase; $20 if you get a table. Info: (718) 482-0033, salsabrunch.com.
* * *
Find more things to do in Queens — every day of the week and in all weather! — here and here.
— compiled by Peter C. Mastrosimone
