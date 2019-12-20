Five things to do in Queens this weekend! Dec. 20-22

Chanukah starts Sunday, Christmas is Wednesday, and the more recently created holiday Kwanzaa starts Thursday. As you make last-minute preparations for whichever you might celebrate, Queens still offers plenty of public events to enjoy this weekend, most of them tied to the holidays. Here are five that are sure to draw a crowd.

* * *

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” has become an annual ritual at The Secret Theatre, where the family-friendly musical based on the beloved 1965 animated special about the holiday’s true spirit is staged each year. As always, this year’s show features “Christmas Time is Here,” great jazz tunes and new numbers. Not to mention that resilient little tree! Shows began last night and continue tonight, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m., as well as 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. After that, the schedule is: Monday, Dec. 23; Friday through Sunday, Dec. 27 to 29; and Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 2 to 4, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 28 to 29; as well as Saturday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m. The Secret is tucked away at 44-02 23 St. in Long Island City, and tickets are $22; or $25 at the door; and for kids under 17, $12.50; or $15 at the door. Info: (718) 392-0722, secrettheatre.com.

* * *

You can see “The Nutcracker,” Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet about a little girl’s journey through a fantasy world of fairies, princes, toy soldiers and an army of mice, based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story, performed by Ballet for Young Audiences, on Saturday. It’ll run from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave. Tickets are $5. Info: (718) 658-7400, jcal.org, jamaicapac.org.

* * *

The Oratorio Society of Queens Holiday Concert is set for 4 p.m. Sunday. It’ll feature excerpts from Handel’s “Messiah,” Christmas carols and Chanukah songs, led by Maestro David Close and featuring on the solos guest artist and cantor Jerry Korobow, soprano Jennifer Gliere, tenor John Easterlin and bass Nathan Bahny. The venue is St. Kevin RC Church, at 45-21 194 St. in Flushing. Tickets are $40; or $35 for seniors and students; and $10 for kids under 13 with an adult. Info: (718) 279-3006, queensoratorio.org.

* * *

Last-minute shopping might be done at the Queens Farm Holiday Market, with Christmas trees, wreaths, pointsettias, toys, games and more for sale, all to support the agricultural institution’s School-to-Farm education program. It’s open daily through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the farm, at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. in Floral Park. Info: (718) 347-3276, queensfarm.org.

* * *

Restless rugrats might enjoy a trip to see “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” the 2019 urban mystery fantasy film about a teen teaming up with a Pikachu to investigate his father’s disappearance. It’s at the Museum of the Moving Image, and tickets include admission to its exhibits, and families also can visit a drop-in media-making workshop while they’re there. Showtimes are Saturday at 11 a.m.; and then noon on Sunday and Monday, Dec. 22 and 23; and Thursday through Wednesday, Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. MoMI works its magic at 36-01 35 Ave. in Astoria. Tickets are $15; or $11 for seniors and students; and $9 for kids 3 to 17. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

* * *

Happy holidays!

— compiled by Peter C. Mastrosimone