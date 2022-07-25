Two Queens men are among five people charged in a 1,611-count indictment alleging that a Tennessee gun show vendor illegally sold firearms with knowledge that they would be resold in Queens and the Bronx.
The alleged scheme was broken by an 11-month investigation during which an undercover NYPD officer purchased 145 handguns in 22 buys between August 2021 and April 2022.
A total of 182 guns recovered in the investigations were on display Thursday at the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, who held a joint press conference with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.
Anthony Sanford, 57, of Jamaica and his nephew Oliver Sanford, 40, of Springfield Gardens, both face up to 50 years in prison according to Katz’s office, as do Jonathan Harris, 28, and Richard Horne, 70, of Blountville, Tenn. Thomas Parsley, 44, of the Bronx, faces up to 20 years.
Katz said the guns all came up along the Iron Pipeline.
“We seem to be here quite a bit with these takedowns of guns from throughout the south [that] are coming into Queens County,” Katz said. “I want to be very, very clear — this is not a case about legally purchased firearms held by law-abiding citizens. We are speaking about illegally smuggled weapons, handguns, easily concealed as you can see, many of which are equipped with high-capacity ammunition-feeding devices, weapons intended to be sold illegally and resold and possessed by drivers of crime right here in the streets of New York City.”
Inspector Brian Gill, commanding officer of the NYPD’s Firearms Suppression Section, said the average gun involved in the transactions was purchased for $1,035.
“About double retail,” he said.
Additional contraband seized as a result of the investigation included 136 high-capacity magazines and ammunition.
“All of which were brought here from the State of Tennessee and would have likely ended up in the wrong hands if it was not for the proactive efforts of the New York City Police Department and this office,” Katz said. The nearly 18-minute press conference can be seen on YouTube at bit.ly/3B9gHCy.
All the defendants have been charged with criminal sale of a weapon and conspiracy. All but Horne have been charged with criminal possession of a weapon. All are facing numerous counts of some charges. According to Katz’s accompanying press release, for example, Anthony Sanford, is facing 389 counts on various degrees of criminal sale of a firearm.
The Sanfords and Harris were remanded. Parsley had bail set at $500,000 cash or $1 million bond. Horne is in Tennessee awaiting extradition proceedings.
Katz and police officials allege that Horne was the main supplier, operating out of gun shows as a vendor; and that Harris was the main buyer, allegedly bringing the guns to the city for resale. Authorities said their investigation began in summer 2021 when police developed intelligence that Anthony Sanford was selling guns.
The undercover officer allegedly bought five guns from Sanford in August and November. Police said Oliver Sanford was conducting countersurveillance during the buys.
A seemingly unrelated case initiated in 2021 allegedly focused on Harris selling guns in the Bronx. Detectives allegedly were able to link Harris with the Sanfords, thus broadening the investigation.
According to the charges, Harris would repeatedly drive to Knoxville and purchase firearms from Horne at gun shows.
”Although the State of Tennessee has some of the most lax laws in the country, we allege that [Horne] intentionally — intentionally — failed to abide by federal regulations under the guise of a private vendor while in fact operating as a major firearms dealer through the gun show loophole,” Katz said, though she added that he allegedly violated state rules too.
The charges allege that Harris would then contact Oliver Sanford in Queens and Parsley in the Bronx.
Authorities said they employed court-approved wiretaps, electronic surveillance and other investigative tools.
“Our gun arrests are at a 27-year-high,” Seechant said. “We’ve seized more than 4,000 guns since the start of the year and we are not taking our foot off the gas, as you can see on this table.”
Seechant, Katz and NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig all praised the work of the undercover officer, who alone bought 145 of the 182 guns seized.
“This is extremely dangerous work,” Essig said. “Nineteen years ago, in March 2003, Detectives Rodney Andrews and James Nemorin were murdered in Staten Island doing the exact same buys that our undercover was doing here.”
Andrews was 34 and Nemorin 36. Both left wives and children behind.
“The amount of damage that 182 guns can make is significant,” Sewell said. “We will continue to get as many as we can off the streets.”
Katz said Horne is accused of breaking the law even when the Volunteer State’s standards are applied to the private sale of weapons at a gun show, as opposed to sales from a federally licensed firearms dealer.
“They are allowed to sell a certain amount of guns at a gun show,” she said. “But even in Tennessee, there are gun show permits and vendors; there are certain rules that you need to abide by. This vendor was not following the rules. And he was selling them knowing that they were coming up to the City of New York.”
Katz’s office and police said Horne did not go to a licensed gun dealer and ask that person to conduct a background check.
“He was acting as a ... federal firearm licensee without a license,” Gill said. “He was acting on bad faith. Even if person-to-person sales in Tennessee are legal, his intent was for the guns to come to New York, for him to make money, which makes him a criminal.”
Commented