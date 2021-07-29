A city fireman has been indicted on a slew of charges for killing a man in a Jackson Heights car crash last year, allegedly while driving drunk.
John DaSilva, 31, of Staten Island is charged with nine counts including aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, manslaughter in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide, assault and misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned July 21 and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
DaSilva allegedly was speeding eastbound on 35th Avenue toward 95th Street in Jackson Heights at about 64 mph around 12:20 a.m. on June 30, 2020 when he slammed into a driver who was turning onto the avenue at 95th. DaSilva’s Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into the car, a BMW being driven by Grady Romero-Duarte, causing it to spin and hit four parked cars, according to the DA’s Office. The Jeep hit a fifth parked car and stopped near the southeast corner of the intersection.
Romero-Duarte was killed. DaSilva allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .22, nearly thrice the legal threshold for DWI.
“Because of the defendant’s alleged recklessness and selfish choices, another driver is dead and his loved ones left mourning a senseless loss of life,” Katz said in a statement. “Driving under the influence of alcohol is irresponsible and puts everyone on the road in danger.”
