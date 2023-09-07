Members of the Izaguirre-Cantoral family, several seen at left, are fundraising after last Friday’s fire tore through the home, above, in which their elderly parents have lived for nearly 50 years.
The funds will go toward rebuilding as well as helping their tenants, whose dog died in the fire, secure housing.
The fundraiser, and the family’s compelling story, can be found at gofundme.com by searching for Carlota Izaguirre, the couple’s daughter, who organized the effort.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
