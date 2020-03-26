One young woman in Astoria refused to get the point a would-be robber was trying to make at an ATM late last month.
It was just before a quarter to 12 the night of Feb. 22 when the woman, 24, was withdrawing money at the TD Bank at 31-04 Ditmars Blvd. The man, above, came up behind her, police said, “simulated a firearm with his hand and demanded $1,000 from her.”
She refused and he took off.
Police would like to discuss the incident with the man, described as in his early 20s, slim, about 6 feet tall and last seen wearing a black jacket. They ask anyone who might know who or where he is to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), visit nypdcrimestoppers.com or text 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.
