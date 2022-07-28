The first Tuesday in August, this year on Aug. 2, means the annual return of National Night Out Against Crime to every precinct in the NYPD.
All gatherings, sponsored by the precincts’ community councils, take place in parks with the aim of strengthening bonds between police and the communities they serve.
The evening has a block party atmosphere with family- and child-friendly activities such as games, face painting and bounce houses.
There will be free food prepared by the best grill masters in the NYPD, music and public safety demonstrations. Elected officials, community organizations and social service agencies also will have tables or booths.
There often are displays and demonstrations presented by members of specialized units within the NYPD. Mayor Adams might also make an appearance or two in the borough.
The 104th Precinct will host its event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village. Features will include health screenings, a DJ and dance performances and a free concert by Voodoo Dancer, the latter sponsored by the Juniper Valley Civic Association.
The 108th Precinct will gather from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Andrews Grove Park in Long Island City between Vernon Boulevard and Fifth Street. The Sunnyside Drum Corps is scheduled to perform.
The 110th Precinct event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. in Flushing Meadows Corona Park along 111th Street in Corona between 54th and 55th avenues next to the Fantasy Forest Carousel.
The 112th Precinct meets from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at MacDonald Park on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The rain location will be at the Forest Hills Jewish Center at 106-06 Queens Blvd.
The 114th Precinct will host its event from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Great Lawn at Astoria Park. Activities will include horse rides for children and music.
The 115th Precinct celebration will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Northern Playground on Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights between 93rd and 94th streets.
