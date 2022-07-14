The Festival of Cinema NYC is looking for volunteers to help work the sixth annual celebration of New York, national and international films that will run from Friday, Aug 5, through Sunday, Aug. 14.
It takes place at the Regal UA Midway Theater at 108-22 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills, and this year will screen 124 independent films from more than 25 countries. More than 90 filmmakers are expected to be in attendance.
Parts of the festival this year will return to the Queens Library at Forest Hills Aug. 9 to 12 for the first time since 2019.
Volunteers must be 13 or older. Needs include but are not limited to setting up at screening venues, ticket ushering, hospitality servicing, event and merchandise table operations, coordinating interviews, setting up at special presentations and after-parties, social media management, photography and videography, audio-video technicians and other disciplines.
The festival is sponsored in part by New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs. Volunteers can apply and tickets for the festival can be purchased online at bit.ly/3Iwi3ZH.
