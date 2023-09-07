The Church-in-the-Gardens in Forest Hills will host a panel discussion with members of the public and agencies dedicated to fighting hunger in the city from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.
The title of the presentation is “Fighting Food Insecurity: How You Can Help.”
Panelists are slated to include representatives of MonkWorx, GrowNYC, City Meals on Wheels, Catholic Charities of New York, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center/WIC and Queens Together.
Attendees will break up into small groups to discuss how to support the organizations. Those in attendance will receive a guide with contact information for groups dedicated to fighting hunger.
The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to register online at bit.ly/485Vass.
The Community House, where the talk will be held, is adjacent to the church at 15 Borage Place at Ascan Avenue. It is within walking distance of the 71st-Continental subway station and the Long Island Rail Road’s Forest Hills stop. The venue will provide temporary permits for on-street parking for those who drive.
