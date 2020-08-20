A Forest Hills man pleaded guilty last Wednesday to conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud by defrauding a pharmaceutical manufacturer of approximately $6.9 million, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced.
Arkadiy Khaimov, 37, fraudulently submitted claims under a reimbursement program. He agreed to forfeit $489,000 as proceeds involved in the scheme. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
With the guilty plea, “Khaimov is held accountable for bilking a program designed to reduce the cost of prescription medicines so that he could line his own pockets with millions of dollars,” said acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Seth DuCharme.
The pharmaceutical manufacturer, referred to in the indictment as “John Doe Company 1,” established the Co-pay Coupon program to reimburse pharmacies for dispensing a prescription medication.
Between approximately February 2017 and July 2018, Khaimov and his co-conspirators fraudulently used the credentials of a Nassau County-based physician to submit the false claims.
Two of the three pharmacies Khaimov ran are in Queens.
In most cases, the pharmacies that the defendant and his co-conspirators operated sought reimbursements for highly unusual 18- or 21-day supplies of the medication, as compared to the 28-day supply commonly used in legitimate medical treatment. That enabled them to submit approximately two reimbursement claims in the same month.
