FH man indicted in $6.9M scheme: feds

A Forest Hills man was indicted last Friday for defrauding a pharmaceutical manufacturer, the U.S. attorney Eastern District of New York announced.
Arkadiy Khaimov, 37, allegedly submitted approximately $6.9 million in fraudulent claims under a reimbursement program.
As alleged in the indictment, the pharmaceutical manufacturer, referred to in the indictment as “John Doe Company 1,” established the co-pay program to reimburse pharmacies for dispensing a prescription medication.
Two of the three pharmacies he ran are in Queens, according to the indictment.
Between approximately February 2017 and July 2018, Khaimov and his co-conspirators submitted claims for approximately $6.9 million in reimbursements under the program, for medications the pharmacies operated never actually dispensed.
In most cases, the pharmacies that the defendant and his co-conspirators operated sought reimbursements for highly unusual 18- or 21-day supplies of the medication, as compared to the 28-day supply that is commonly used in legitimate medical treatment. That enabled them to submit approximately two reimbursement claims in the same month. In some cases Khaimov and his co-conspirators fraudulently used the credentials of a Nassau-County based physician to submit the false claims, the authorities said, according to the indictment.
Philip Bartlett, inspector-in-charge of the United States Postal Inspection Service, said rebate fraud is not a new crime but what made this case different “is the size and scope of the scheme.”
Jonathan Larsen, special agent-in-charge of the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, added, “Fraud schemes that prey on funds intended for the use of those in need in our society, such as the one Mr. Khaimov has perpetrated here, are egregious and a serious concern for law enforcement and the tax-paying public in general.”
If convicted, Khaimov faces up to 20 years in prison.
“It’s utterly discouraging to see people capitalize on any initiative designed to contribute to the greater good, but when the crime is healthcare related, and manufacturers stand to lose millions, nobody wins in the long run,” said Assistant Director-in-Charge of the FBI New York Field Office William Sweeney Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.