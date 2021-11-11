Members of the Forest Hills Jewish Center have agreed to sell their building and grounds at 106-06 Queens Blvd. and will relocate in the future, according to published reports.
The iconic stone structure, built in the 1940s, has a commanding view of MacDonald Park, which is practically the synagogue’s front yard. But the aging structure has grown more troublesome to maintain, and leaders of the congregation have been discussing some type of move for two decades.
The congregation will relocate nearby following the sale.
Plans had been in place to tear the building down in 2019 and have the congregation return in what was to be a mixed-use tower. A deal with a developer fell through that year for reasons that were not announced. Terms of the impending sale have not been released, though any deal would have to pass muster with the office of state Attorney General Letitia James.
Officials from the center could not be reached for comment prior to the Chronicle’s deadline.
