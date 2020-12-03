A real estate firm is listing the Forest Hills Jewish Center for $50 million.
B6 Real Estate Advisors has been retained for the sale of the center at 106-06 Queens Blvd.
Executive Director Deborah Gregor said residents do not have to worry about the synagogue closing, however.
“We will not close for one day,” she told the Chronicle Wednesday, adding that religious services and classes will continue for the duration of the project.
Gregor called the listing a promising and hopeful step.
“This is the thing that’s going to enable us to be here for generations to come,” she said, “ensure the future of this organization for generations to come, the way the community in the 1940s did for us.”
She said the intention is to build a new synagogue on the property as part of the development or someplace nearby.
In 2018, it was reported the eight-decade-old building would be torn down and redeveloped into a mixed-use tower with the congregation moving back in when it was completed.
A 120-foot-tall as-of-right tower including both housing and retail space was planned.
But late in 2019, Gregor said the company the center was talking to was not going to be its partner on the project.
