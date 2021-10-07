They came from as far away as Europe, and they left Forest Hills this past weekend as winners in the 2021 Festival of Cinema NYC’s annual celebration of small and independent films.
The films are from the United States unless noted otherwise.
The Audience Choice Award for Feature Films went to “Leda,” directed by Samuel Tressler IV. Audience Choice for Short Films went to “The Karening,” directed by Bec Fordyce, an Australian actress who lives in New York City.
Best Director went to John Harrington of the United Kingdom for the thriller “Lightships.” The award for Best Screenplay went to “Soaking Wet,” directed by Michael Hilf.
Best Feature Narrative was awarded to “Two is a Magic Number,” directed by Holger Borggrefe and Stefan Hering from Germany. Best Short Narrative went to “Captain Kinesis” from Spain by director Carlos Jofre. Best Ensemble Cast was given to “Close Shave,” directed by Michael Mercadante.
Breakthrough Male Performance went to Robert Barnes Jr. from “The Blue Cave.” Brittany Lee Hamilton received Breakthrough Female Performance for “#Princessproblems.” “Loving Mona,” directed by Terry Katz, won Best Documentary. Stephen Rutterford’s “Finding Ophelia” won Best Experimental, Music Video or Animation.
Bela Baptist’s “Angst” from Austria won Best Picture Editing. “Modus Operandi: Confessions of a F@ucked Up Shrink,” directed by Eric Goldsmith, won Best Web/TV Series.
Best Sound Editing went to “Fear of Open spaces,” directed by David Toth. Best Make Up &FX was awarded to “6:45,” directed by Craig Singer. Brandon Chi-Wee Chen’s “Blue Lanterns” received the award for Cinematography.
