A bank robbery suspect who threatened to kill a elderly customer in a failed Glendale heist on April 6 is in federal custody.
Gerald DeRosse, 54, was arrested after being identified on April 21 by his New York State parole officer, according to an FBI warrant application provided by the office U.S. Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York.
The document states that DeRosse was identified from surveillance images taken on Myrtle Avenue on the day of the robbery less than a mile from the Ridgewood Savings Bank branch at 65-01 Myrtle Ave.
According to the FBI, DeRosse entered the bank at 11:37 a.m. wearing a white hooded Champion sweatshirt.
He allegedly grabbed an elderly woman on line in front of him in a headlock and threatened to “blow her f---ing brains out’ if the teller did not give him money.
The teller complied, giving him $205.
The Daily News reported that DeRosse, appearing in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday, admitted to the crime, saying he was desperate as he had been unable to find a job since being paroled in March from a state prison term for a bank robbery case from 2011.
The paper reported that the woman suffered minor injuries and was examined by EMS personnel, but declined treatment.
