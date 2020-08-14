An Elmhurst man has been charged with arson in federal court for allegedly setting fire to an NYPD vehicle in Manhattan in the early morning hours of July 29.
The complaint against Sam Resto, 29, alleges that he purchased gasoline in Elmhurst the evening of July 28 and traveled to the vicinity West 83rd Street in Manhattan, smashed a window on the marked vehicle and poured the gasoline inside before allegedly lighting it on fire.
The seven-page criminal complaint states that law enforcement found a backpack in Central Park near the scene that allegedly contained clothing similar to that worn by Resto in a surveillance when the gasoline was purchased; and a gas can that allegedly has two latent finger prints belonging to Resto.
He also allegedly had his passport in his possession when he was arrested at his place of employment.
The office of Seth DuCharme, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said he faces between 5 and 20 years in federal prison if convicted. A published report states he was held without bail, as the government had requested.
“As alleged, Resto, wearing a mask and gloves and carrying a backpack containing the tools of his destructive trade, intentionally set fire to an NYPD van parked on a city street lined with residential buildings and vehicles,” DuCharme said in a press release issued Friday. “This office will vigorously prosecute criminals whose actions endanger the community, police officers and first responders.”
William Sweeney, assistant director in charge at the FBI’s New York Field Office, said things could have turned out far worse.
“When Resto set an NYPD van ablaze last month, as we allege today, his actions not only destroyed essential public safety equipment paid for by the people of New York City, he placed the personal safety of those living in the neighborhood and their private property into harm’s way,” Sweeney said. “Deliberate criminal activity like the type alleged today puts both first responders and private citizens at risk, it is an affront to everything this city is supposed to be about.”
