Two Queens residents and a Nassau County Police detective were among nine members or associates of the Genovese and Bonanno organized crime families charged in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday with racketeering and gambling offenses.
The men were charged in two separate indictments brought by the office of U.S. Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York.
Those charged by the grand jury included Carmelo Polito, 63, of Whitestone; Agostino Gabrielle, 35, of Glendale; Joseph Macario, 68, of West Islip, LI; Salvatore Rubino, 58, of Bethpage, LI; Joseph Rutigliano, 63, of Commack, LI; Mark Feuer, 59, of Oceanside, LI; Anthony Pipitone, 49, of Deer Park, LI; Vito Pipitone, 40, of Wellington, Fla.; and Nassau County Police Detective Hector Rosario, 49, of Mineola, LI.
Seven were arraigned Tuesday in Brooklyn before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Cho, according to Peace’s office. Vito Pipitone was arrested in Florida and was expected to be appear in federal court in Miami. Rutigliano was still at large. Peace's office said all seven charged in Queens were released on bond Tuesday afternoon.
The government alleges that two sites for the gambling operations are located in Glendale: La Nazionale Soccer Club at 80-13 Myrtle Ave. and the Glendale Sports Club at 74-03 Myrtle Ave.
“Today’s arrests of members from two La Cosa Nostra crime families demonstrate that the Mafia continues to pollute our communities with illegal gambling, extortion, and violence while using our financial system in service to their criminal schemes,” Peace said in a statement issued by his office.
“The defendants tried to hide their criminal activity by operating from behind the cover of a coffee bar, a soccer club, and a shoe repair shop, but our Office and our law enforcement partners exposed their illegal operations,” the U.S. attorney added. “Even more disturbing is the shameful conduct of a detective who betrayed his oath of office and the honest men and women of the Nassau County Police Department when he allegedly aligned himself with criminals.”
UPDATE
This story has been updated to note that seven defendants have been released on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.