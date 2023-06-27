The Federal Highway Administration has signed off on congestion pricing, New York State’s plan to toll drivers who enter Midtown or Downtown Manhattan from 60th Street and almost all points south, according to a report published by Crain’s New York Business on Monday.
Crain’s reported that a FHWA official confirmed on Monday that no additional studies of the program are needed.
The FHWA had granted preliminry approval, triggering a public comment period, back in May.
The state’s Traffic Mobility Review Board now has just over 300 days to finalize details for the cost of the tolls and any possible exemptions or discounts and install the infrastructure to assess and collect the tolls.
All is expected to be in operation by April 2024.
The aim is to collect at least $1 billion per year for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, revenue that will be used to leverage $15 billion in borrowing for capital improvement projects.
Gov. Hochul and the MTA in May were still operating on the assumption that a new peak toll will be somewhere between $9 and $23. Exceptions include drivers using the West Side Highway or FDR Drive; and those entering Manhattan via the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel.
The Chronicle back in May reported on a number of apparent concessions the state is considering, such as charging taxis only once per day; offering discounts to low-income drivers after 10 trips; and offering overnight discounts in an effort to encourage truck drivers to use off hours for their trips.
A second stated goal is to reduce the amount of traffic and related pollution, though a great deal of traffic congestion and pollution expected to simply be pushed into the Bronx. The state and MTA have promised to study ways to mitigate the impacts or attempt to offset them by other means.
Many Queens residents and elected officials have voiced their objections to the plan, calling it just another tax.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has threatened legal action if his constituents are forced to pay the fee on top of tolls they already rack up at the George Washington Bridge and Hudson River tunnels.
