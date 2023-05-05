The Federal Highway Administration has approved the state’s plan for congestion pricing in Midtown and Downtown Manhattan for a 30-day public review period.
The measure, which could be completed in about a year if it passes an additional environmental review, would allow the state to toll drivers of cars somewhere between $9 and $23 for every trip into Manhattan below 60th Street.
Larger vehicles and trucks would pay more.
The stated aims are to raise more than $1 billion per year for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and to reduce traffic congestion, noise and pollution in lower Manhattan.
“The Federal Highway Administration ... reviewed the Final Environmental Assessment for the Central District Tolling Program submitted on April 25, 2023 and approves its release to the public for a 30-day public notice,” FHWA Division Administrator Richard Marquis wrote to officials of the MTA and city and state Departments of Transportation in a letter dated today, May 5. He added that the program must complete a National Environmental Policy Act process before the state can apply for the FHWA’s Value Pricing Pilot Program, which helps transportation agencies with options to manage congestion through tolling and other means.
Officials with the MTA have said the money raised could allow the agency to leverage about $15 billion in borrowing power to keep the system running and fund upgrades.
John McCarthy, chief of external relations for the MTA, said the FHWA has issued a Letter of Legal Sufficiency to clear the way for the process to move forward.
“Congestion pricing is a generational opportunity to make it easier for people to get around in, and get to, the Central Business District, by reducing traffic and funding improvements to the public transit system,” McCarthy said in a press release from the MTA late Friday afternoon.
“To do it right, environmental equity has been an integral component,” he added. “We are grateful that the FHWA has acknowledged the Project Sponsors’ efforts to date and has found the document has met the standards for legal sufficiency.”
The plan has been heavily criticized by those, such as elected officials from Eastern Queens and New Jersey, who say it amounts to a massive tax on drivers and businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.