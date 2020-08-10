The NYPD is investigating two more fatal shootings in Queens that took place about an hour apart in the early morning hours of Sunday.
According to the NYPD, officers from the 114th Precinct in Ling Island City responded at 3:27 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a man being shot in front of 103-40 40 Ave. just across the street from the northern boundary of the Queensbridge Houses.
They found Madgey Saleh, 23, of the Queensbridge Houses, lying unconscious and unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. EMS personnel transported him to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Flushing where he was pronounced dead at 4 a.m.
Later Sunday morning, at approximately 4:30 a.m., police from the 105th Precinct received a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot in his lower back at 146-56 183 St. in Springfield Gardens.
Jonathan Distant, 25 of Murdock Avenue in the Bronx was taken by private vehicle to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests had been made in either case as of Monday afternoon, and both investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
