The NYPD is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Monday morning at a recording studio in Ridgewood.
Tyda Darden, 21, was killed during an exchange of gunfire outside of 1080 Wyckoff Ave. near the intersection with Schaefer Street.
Officers from the 104th Precinct responded at about 1:25 a.m. to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot, and found Darden suffering from a head wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
No arrests had been made as of the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday afternoon.
The Daily News reported that Darden was from Brooklyn, and that he was expecting a child with his girlfriend
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.