The NYPD is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Monday morning at a recording studio in Ridgewood.
Police said officers from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call at about 1:25 a.m. to 1080 Wyckoff Ave. to a report of a person being shot.
Upon arrival officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
As of Monday afternoon police were withholding the victim’s identity pending notification of family.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
