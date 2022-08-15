The NYPD is looking for the driver of a black BMW that struck and killed a 74-year-old pedestrian in Ridgewood on Sunday night before fleeing the scene.
Police said Be Tran of 58th Road in Flushing was crossing Myrtle Avenue at the five-way intersection that includes Hancock Street and Seneca Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. when he was struck. The BMW was eastbound on Myrtle.
Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the 911 call. Tran was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case is being handled by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
