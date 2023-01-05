Police are probing the death of a Maspeth man who was found lying in the street near a scooter Monday night in what is being considered a collision.
According to the NYPD, officers from the 104th Precinct responded at 11:23 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a “vehicle collision involving an electric scooter” on Hamilton Place near Borden Avenue.
Hamdan Almatare, 46, of 65th Place, was found in the roadway suffering from severe trauma. EMS personnel transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. The initial probe by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that he was headed north on Hamilton Place when for “unknown reasons” he fell away from the scooter and into the roadway. The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. Tips are confidential.
— Michael Gannon
