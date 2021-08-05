The 22-year-old Brooklyn man accused of killing a father of three in an alleged drunk-driving crash in Maspeth back in June has allegedly jumped bail.
Erik Chimborazo, according to multiple reports, is the subject of an arrest warrant after missing court July 27. The office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz declined to comment on the matter.
Hossain Mohammed, 47, of Borough Park, Brooklyn, a Lyft driver, was carrying what was going to be his final fare of his shift just before 4 a.m. on June 13.
According to the NYPD, he and his passenger were heading south on Fresh Pond Road and passing through the intersection with Eliot Avenue when their vehicle was struck by an eastbound Ford Explorer being driven by Chimborazo. A statement issued by Katz’ office the next day alleged that Mohammed, whose children range in age from 2 to 14, had the green light, and that Chimborazo’s blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.16. The charges against him include second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree vehicular manslaughter.
— Michael Gannon
