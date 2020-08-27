The Federal Aviation Administration last Friday released its 552-page draft environmental impact study for the proposed AirTrain between Willets Point and LaGuardia Airport.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International airports, is proposing the $2 billion project in an effort to speed up trips between LaGuardia and both Midtown and Downtown Manhattan. Gov. Cuomo also supports the plan.
The PA’s requested plan and route call for elevated tracks that run within the Flushing Promenade just off the Grand Central Parkway. A new station would be built near existing stations for the No. 7 subway line and Long Island Rail Road.
Residents of Corona and East Elmhurst, along with environmental groups, have opposed the project for its damage to and land taken from the Promenade; the permanent obstruction of residents’ views of the Promenade and Flushing Bay; and the noise, disruption and ground vibrations caused by four years of construction proposed between August 2021 and November 2025.
A number of houses on or near Ditmars Boulevard already have sustained damage from the ongoing construction to rebuild LaGuardia in place while it continues to operate. The Port Authority has compensated homeowners for repairs in verifiable cases.
The entire draft report, including a 34-page executive summary, can be read or downloaded online at lgaaccesseis.com/draft-eis-document.
Online workshops will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Public hearings will take place online from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 22; from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 23, and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Anyone wishing to participate in the workshops or public hearings can register online at lgaaccesseis.com.
Benefits being touted by the Port Authority is a projected reduction in automobile traffic and the resulting pollution in the East Elmhurst-Corona neighborhoods, as well as the business and employment opportunities both in the construction process and after its completion.
Both the FAA and PA acknowledge that the construction process would result in temporary and permanent impacts that will have to be addressed in the short- and long-term.
The PA is pledging to work with the city, residents and elected officials to minimize and monitor the impact of noise, pollution, light and construction vibrations. The study points out that many environmental protections are required as conditions of the permits they would be seeking.
The report also says the PA is committing to extensive improvements along the entire 1.4 mile Promenade, including enhanced access and new amenities as part of the offset for the loss of some park land. It is projected to include improvements to the walkways and railings; upgraded lighting; replacement trees and new landscaping and repairs to the bulkhead/seawall.
To aid in the preparation and scope of a final mitigation plan, the PA is proposing the creation of a Flushing Bay Promenade Community Advisory Council.
As for the structure going through the park itself, the report said the design could incorporate measures to lessen the visual impact, including having a minimum number of support columns within the park and creative use of building materials, colors, trees and landscaping.
The Passerelle Bridge, the wooden deck bridge leading from the No. 7 train into the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and Flushing Meadows Corona Park, would have to be rebuilt or relocated. The bridge was built for the 1939 World’s Fair and expanded for the 1964 World’s Fair.
Employee parking would be moved off airport property to an operations, maintenance and storage facility, the construction of which would require a temporary relocation of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus storage facility; and to 200 Citi Field parking spaces.
In an email to the Chronicle on Tuesday, Rebecca Pryor, Guardians of Flushing Bay and Riverkeeper program coordinator, said the organizations still are reviewing the report.
“We remain deeply concerned about the waste of federal stimulus funds for a project that has been criticized for being circuitous, a land grab of public parkland, detrimental to residents, and an additional burden to the 7-train,” Pryor wrote. “The AirTrain would take away parkland in the East Elmhurst neighborhood that was one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The proposal confirms that the PA’s preferred route and the existing status quo, or the “no action” option, are the only ones being considered in the report out of more than 40 that have been presented by the public in a series of workshops, including expanding bus service and extending the N/W elevated subway line just over one mile from its existing terminus in Astoria. A similar N train proposal was rejected in the Rudolph Giuliani administration.
Some facilities within the Flushing Marina would have to be relocated with the projected loss of 0.08 acre of tidal wetland. The PA states it would adhere to its environmental permits that would “partially mitigate” the impact on wetlands; and will pursue additional mitigation efforts that are required under the permit approval process.
Pryor was unimpressed.
“At this point it has been made clear that Port Authority and FAA have no intention to legitimately compare the proposed AirTrain to other viable alternatives in more affluent neighborhoods, even though transit experts believe those alternatives would better serve the region,” she said.
Oral comments on the Draft EIS may be presented at the public hearings or by leaving a voicemail at (855) LGA EIS9 (542-3479). Written comments on the Draft EIS may be submitted:
• online at lgaaccesseis.com/formal-comment;
• by email at comments@lgaaccesseis.com; and
• by mail to Mr. Andrew Brooks, Environmental Program Manager, Eastern Regional Office, AEA-610, Federal Aviation Administration, 1 Aviation Plaza, Jamaica, NY 11434.
Comments must be received no later than 5 p.m. Eastern Time, on Monday, Oct. 5.
