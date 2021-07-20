FAA approves LaGuardia AirTrain study

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday approved the environmental review of the proposed AirTrain project from Willets Point to LaGuardia Airport.
The approval appears to clear the way for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to build the elevated rail line.
The PA, backed by Gov. Cuomo, has sought to construct the system in order to shorten travel times between LaGuardia and both Midtown and Downtown Manhattan.
The proposal has been fought by environmental advocates and numerous residents in the East Elmhurst area.
The 127-page decision can be read and downloaded at bit.ly/3wVYG4J.
“The new LaGuardia Airport — the first new airport in the United States in over 25 years and the front door to New York — deserves a reliable, efficient, and affordable transit connector worthy of its destination,” Cuomo said in a statement posted on his official website. “With the Federal Aviation Administration’s approval today of the LaGuardia AirTrain, that’s exactly what New Yorkers will get.”
Critics have argued repeatedly that the PA and federal authorities did not consider less intrusive alternatives, such as improving bus service or extending the existing N/W elevated subway tracks from their existing terminus at 31st Street and Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria.
They contend the AirTrain will cause irreparable harm to the Malcolm X Promenade; the waterfront park along Flushing Bay; and the neighborhood in general.
Among the harshest critics of the plan have been the organizations Riverkeeper and Guardians of Flushing Bay. Rebecca Pryor, program coordinator for both organizations, told the Chronicle on Tuesday that they are reviewing the FAA’s ruling.
“I think it’s pretty safe to say that alternatives still have not been properly considered,” Pryor said. “And the record of decision still does not address many of the concerns we have raised all along.”
The PA is committing — and the FAA is requiring — more than $50 million of investment in upgrading the Promenade.
Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, which supports the project, said it will bring 4,000 jobs, including 3,000 in construction, along with $500 million in contracts for minority- and women-owned businesses.
