Three Queens streets were selected as the city expands its Open Streets dining, Mayor de Blasio announced last Friday.
They are Austin Street from 72nd Avenue to 72nd Road in Forest Hills; 70th Road from Austin Street to Queens Boulevard, known in the area as “Restaurant Row,” also in Forest Hills; and Woodside Avenue from 76th to 78th streets in Elmhurst.
“Our Open Restaurants initiative has been a tremendous team effort and we are excited to give more restaurants — in places like Forest Hills, Queens and University Heights in the Bronx — additional room to serve their customers and put people back to work,” said Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.
The streets will be operational on Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and weekends from noon to 11 p.m.
The Open Restaurants program was also extended through the end of October. It was originally slated to end on Labor Day.
Community Board 6 announced last month that it supports expanded dining on the streets.
Peter Beadle of CB 6 told the Chronicle Monday he was “thrilled” about the street openings, especially as indoor dining has been postponed as the city enters Phase 4 of its reopening plan.
“We need to find creative ways to enable our restaurants, which are a huge component of the shopping district in Forest Hills, that they continue to stay in business and serve the community members,” he said.
Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce President Leslie Brown said last month that she polled businesses on Restaurant Row and found that they would be thrilled if it were closed off to traffic.
“The restaurants on 70th Road and on Austin Street near 72nd Avenue are so excited to expand their seating with the open street closures,” Brown said when the announcement was made last Friday. “The street closure can really benefit the restaurants and at the same time bring the community together on these summer evenings.”
The city announced 26 new locations, bringing the citywide total to 47 participating streets. Outdoor dining returned and expanded in Phase 2 of the reopening.
