Whether photography or textiles, abstract painting or portraiture, art can be a crucial tool for mental health.
While the activity of art therapy is often used in therapeutic settings in order to soothe and aid reflection, it can also be an important social tool as something that is meant to be shared with others.
Enter Living Positive, a social services agency that is aimed primarily at supporting those in recovery for substance and alcohol abuse. The organization held its third annual art exhibit last Friday in Long Island City to give its clients a chance to showcase their work that grew out of the pandemic, giving them an opportunity to explain their artistic processes and gather in person to bond over art.
For many of the artists, artwork and the broader community formed by Living Positive provided a lifeline during the pandemic. The recovery community was particularly hard hit during lockdown.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse found that there were large increases in many kinds of drug use in the United States following the national declaration of emergency in March 2020.
Several of the artists participating in the Living Positive showcase described having loved ones either die or get sick from Covid, leaving them searching for community support.
Standing next to an oil canvas gobbed with swirling blue black paint, and streaks of bright red, Kerry Hunn described it as an expression of raw emotion.
“That’s a very angry painting. I had just found out that my dad got Covid. I was pissed off because he had every complication you can think of,” Hunn said. “That was me just expressing my anger instead of doing something totally negative. And turning those feelings into something productive.”
Hunn said that art therapy had been an important part of her recovery for years but she was cut off from the other organization that she had been working with at the outset of the pandemic.
When lockdown went into effect, Living Positive continued to pursue its client services through phone calls and virtual meetings. The organization employs a team of what it deems peer specialists, staffers who have experience either directly or indirectly with recovery and fill a role somewhere between a sponsor and life coach. During the pandemic the peers kept in close touch with their clients to help them get what they need, whether it’s housing, sobriety tips, coping skills or contact with a therapist.
Carolyn Lockwood, a peer specialist, said that she would tell her clients to call her at any hour of the night if they were close to relapsing.
“I had two of their numbers that called me and we talked for several hours. And then [one of them] said, ‘I’m tired now I’m going to sleep,’” Lockwood said laughing.
But a lot of the time support also just boils down to socializing.
“We’ll go to basketball games, an art show — we’ll go to the park or whatever their interests are. We’ll just cater to their interests,” said Jeanette Lewis, a peer specialist.
The art show provides a prime example of the types of social gatherings that can form a crucial part of the recovery process. While attending an exhibit may seem like a simple task, it was a landmark for some of the artists.
Luisito F., who displayed his still-life pencil drawings, left the house for the second time during the pandemic to attend the show. After his brother died from Covid, he was struggling, but art provided a connection to the outside world.
It wasn’t just the clients who were displaying art either. Ron Dempsey, the program’s health coordinator, set up a booth with his paintings and drawings as well. Dempsey said he went to art school before getting into the medical field and his work helps him find new ways of expressing his feelings.
“Most people think of recovery as substance use, but it’s more encompassing, like wellness. It includes mental health and medical [support], and we’re trying to emphasize to people to combine the two to reach maximum wellness,” said program supervisor Eric Schneider.
Through the exhibit, not only did the artists get a chance to display their work, they found an audience of art consumers. By the end of the show every artist had sold at least one piece of art, according to Living Positive CEO Celine Bobb-Inniss.
