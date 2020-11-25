A Long Island City man who spent more than 25 years in prison for the fatal stabbing and robbery of a 70-year-old woman in November 1994 had his conviction thrown out last Thursday.
Ernest Kendrick, 62, was freed by Queens Supreme Court Justice Joseph Zayas, who apologized to him, according to the New York Post.
“We failed you,” Zayas said in granting a motion to dismiss the case that was joined by the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Katz’s office, in a statement issued Nov. 19, said the motion was based on testimony from new witnesses and from DNA analysis that did not exist in late 1994 and 1995 when the case was investigated.
Katz created a Conviction Integrity Unit within the Queens District Attorney’s Office after she was sworn in earlier this year.
“This case is a prime example of why the CIU exists,” Katz said. “We can’t stand idly by when new evidence is presented that undermines confidence in an original jury verdict.”
The new DNA testing revealed that the victim’s DNA was not found on or inside a black purse that was recovered in the defendant’s apartment and believed to have belonged to the victim.
“Submitted for review by the Innocence Project and the WilmerHale Law Firm, the CIU began a thorough re-investigation,” Katz said. The investigation also included new interviews that could have undermined the testimony of key witnesses during Kendrick’s trial.
According to court records, on Nov. 30, 1994, Josephine Sanchez was stabbed twice in the back by someone trying to steal her purse on the grounds of the Ravenswood Houses. A 10-year-old witness gave police a description of the assailant, including his clothing and his direction of flight.
Kendrick was detained by police several hours after the murder because he loosely fit the description provided by the 10-year-old child. The child initially identified someone else when he viewed a live lineup which included Kendrick.
“However, after leaving the viewing room, and under disputed circumstances, the 10-year-old changed his selection to Mr. Kendrick,” Katz’s office said
Kendrick was interrogated by the police over the course of several days. He consistently maintained his innocence but made several statements which detectives found suspicious. Additionally, during their canvas, police obtained a statement from a second witness who told police that he saw Mr. Kendrick fleeing the murder scene with a black purse under his arm.
Katz’ office said absent physical evidence tying Mr. Kendrick to the crime, the defendant was convicted based largely on the following:
The 10-year-old’s identification of Kendrick as the assailant and testimony that the black purse recovered from the defendant’s apartment appeared similar to what he saw taken from the victim.
A second witness testified that he saw Kendrick running past him with a black purse under his arm.
While the handbag found in Kendrick’s apartment was connected to Sanchez at trial by the 10-year-old witness, the modern DNA testing contradicts the child’s testimony.
Katz also said four new witnesses also undermined the credibility of the second witness’ testimony that he saw Mr. Kendrick run past him with a black purse.
They include a neighbor who lived directly below the 10-year-old’s apartment who saw the assailant flee in the opposite direction from where the second witness claimed; two witnesses who were the first to approach the victim and render aid, contradicting the second witness’ account of seeing the victim alone; and a new witness whose apartment the second witness claimed to have been visiting, who told the CIU that she was not at home at the time the second witness stated that he was with her.
— Michael Gannon
