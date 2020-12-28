Eviction moratorium will extend to May 1: Cuomo

Gov. Cuomo said Monday that he will extend the state’s residential eviction moratorium until May 1 by executive order; and that there is a deal in principle for legislation to do the same.
‘[W]e have an agreement and as soon as that bill is passed I’ll sign it,” Cuomo said in a statement on his official web page.
“We want to make sure that homeowners are protected, that it doesn’t affect their credit rating, there’s no mortgage foreclosure, the Legislature convenes today, and we have an agreement with them on a housing moratorium bill,” Cuomo said.
“We want to get to May 1 and we’ll see what happens by May but we want to protect tenants. We want to make it simple. We don’t want people evicted. We don’t want them to have to go to court to fight the eviction.”
Representatives for landlords have criticized the effort, saying it will simply encourage those who can afford their rent to just stop and fill the out the required application.
Cuomo said that has been taken into consideration.
“[W]e want to make sure they’re not committing fraud either so they will make representations that will be legally enforceable,” he said of tenants.
