A life of service to the people of New York City was abruptly cut short Thursday when Emergency Medical Services Lt. Alison Russo-Elling was murdered in a frenzied knife attack on the streets of Astoria.
Russo-Elling, 61, who served as an EMT for 24 years including as a first responder in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, was standing on the corner of 20th Avenue and 41st Street at around 2:20 p.m. when she was rushed by a man who stabbed her in an overhand motion, immediately knocking her down, and then plunged the knife into her again and again as she lay on the sidewalk.
She was taken to Mt. Sinai Queens hospital but could not be saved.
The suspect, Peter Zisopoulos, 34, ran into a nearby building on 41st Street and was taken into custody following a standoff. He was charged by police with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Russo-Elling had been working out of FDNY EMS Station 49, around the corner from where she was killed, reportedly while on her lunch break.
“Today, we lost one of our heroes, Allison Russo-Elling, a 25-year veteran of the Fire Department who was stabbed in an unprovoked attack,” Mayor Adams said in a prepared statement. “Our hearts are with her family, her fellow EMS members, and with all New Yorkers who lost a truly amazing woman to a senseless act of violence. The City of New York will remember Lt. Russo-Elling’s bravery and commitment to service as we mourn her loss along with the FDNY.”
“Members of EMS serve only to save the lives of others. To be attacked while doing that noble work is heartbreaking and enraging for our entire Department,” Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said. “Lt. Russo-Elling exemplified FDNY EMS. She was a beloved veteran of the FDNY who served with honor and distinction for more than two decades. We stand together with her family and her colleagues in mourning during this incredibly painful time.”
"The NYPD stands united with the @FDNY as we mourn the loss of a dedicated, courageous public servant," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Twitter. "The deadly, senseless attack on an on-duty EMT is a direct assault on our society. Please keep the family of EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling and the #FDNY in your hearts and prayers."
Russo-Elling was appointed to the FDNY as an EMT in March 1998, the Fire Department said. She aided in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center after the terror attacks and was promoted to paramedic in 2002 and lieutenant in 2016. She worked at multiple EMS stations, including Station 20, Station 17, Station 16, Station 45, Queens Tactical Response Group and Station 49.
The FDNY noted that Russo-Elling is the 1,158th member of the department to make the supreme sacrifice while serving our city. The last member of the department to die in the line of duty was Firefighter Timothy Klein of Ladder 170 on April 24, 2022.
Members of the service lined up outside the hospital as her body, draped in a U.S. flag, was removed and taken away in an FDNY ambulance in what is known as a dignified transfer.
Russo-Elling lived on Long Island and is survived by her daughter and her parents. Wake and funeral information were pending on Friday.
