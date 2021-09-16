The Elmhurst A Post Office, located at 82-07 Broadway, has been closed temporarily because of water damage caused by Tropical Storm Ida, according to a press release sent out by the United States Postal Service.
The USPS said the shutdown will not affect residential mail delivery.
A spokesperson for the agency on Wednesday said in an email that there was no new information on when it might reopen.
"The Postal Service continues to work closely with the building's owners, who are making necessary repairs," the agency said in an email. "We do not have a timeframe to reopen."
Customers in need of shipping service, stamps or money orders are asked to visit any neighboring post office or to shop online on at usps.com.
Post Office box customers of Elmhurst can pick up their mail at the Corona-Elmhurst Post Office, located at 59-01 Junction Blvd., Elmhurst, NY 11373. Its hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Customers will need to bring a valid form of identification to pick up their mail.
Other nearby locations that remain open for in-person business include:
• the Woodside Post Office at 39-25 61 St., Woodside, NY 11377. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
• the Corona A Station at 103-28 Roosevelt Ave., Corona, NY 11368. Hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and
• the Jackson Heights Station at 78-02 37 Ave., Jackson Heights, NY 11372. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This story was edited to include a statement from the U.S. Postal Service.
