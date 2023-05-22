Resident physicians and interns at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst went out on strike at 7 a.m. on Monday in an ongoing labor dispute with Mount Sinai, which employs them.
The Committee of Interns and Residents, a unit of SEIU Healthcare, said the planned five-day strike is aimed at getting a new contract that has pay parity with interns and residents at Mount Sinai’s Manhattan sites.
The union has filed two complaints against Mount Sinai alleging unfair labor practices.
Negotiations involve 170 residents who work in the Behavioral Health, Medicine, and Pediatrics units. No any other unit at Elmhurst Hospital, or other NYC Health + Hospitals facility, is affected by the strike.
Dr. Joya Dupre, who has been at Elmhurst since 2021, was on the picket line Monday morning. The resident in internal medicine said doctors have been working without a contract sine July 2022.
“We want a fair salary,” Dupre said. “We need a salary that lets us keep up with the cost of living, pay rent, groceries, lets us care for our children and families.”
The union says that first-year Elmhurst residents make $7,000 less per year than nonunion personnel in Manhattan now, and will fall behind by $11,000 — $68,000 per year as opposed to $79,000 — when new agreements kick in.
Several on the picket line carried signs or spoke of the fact that Elmhurst physicians were the first and often last line of defense in the section of New York City that was the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I came after the first wave,” Dupre said. “My friends saw everything.”
Residents are doctors who still are completing their training. Interns are training as they complete their schooling.
“It’s easy to build up $500,000 in loans,” Dupre said. “There has been a lot of loan forgiveness, but that is coming to an end.”
Mount Sinai, in an email to the Chronicle, said it has offered a package that is commensurate or above the tentative agreement between residents at Jamaica and Flushing hospitals and their parent health system, and that it is committed to reaching an agreement as soon as possible.
“We are committed to working towards an equitable and reasonable resolution that is in the best interest for both our residents at Elmhurst as well as for the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and are working closely with partners at Elmhurst Hospital to ensure the same quality and level of care and services that the local community expects and deserves are not affected by the strike,” the email said.
NYC Health + Hospitals, in an email, said its residents play a critical role in patient care.
“While we hope they reach an agreement to end the strike, we are fully prepared and have planned ahead to provide the necessary staff coverage,” the agency said. “Access to care for the community is our top priority. Our hospital and outpatient services remain open without interruption. Patients can keep their appointments, and we will continue to provide the compassionate, high quality of care they have come to expect from our team.”
