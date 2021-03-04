The costumed Elmhurst man accused of torching a parked NYPD vehicle last July is scheduled for a status hearing in federal court next week.
Sam Resto’s case will be back before a judge on March 10, a spokesman for Seth DuCharme, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said Friday.
In an email to the Chronicle, the spokesman said the case is in the discovery phase, during which the government must turn over the evidence it has collected to the defense. The email also said plea negotiations are ongoing. The Chronicle was unable to reach Resto’s attorney for comment.
Resto back in August was charged with arson for allegedly going into Manhattan on the night of July 28 with a can of gasoline he filled at an Elmhurst gas station. Authorities, piecing together surveillance videos between the gas station and West 83rd Street, claim he spotted an empty NYPD vehicle parked on West 83rd, donned a Guy Fawkes mask and dumped the fuel inside the car before setting it alight.
When Resto was picked up by the FBI on Aug. 13 he allegedly had his passport on him. Law enforcement officials said a subsequent search of his apartment found the message “TOO LATE!” scrawled on one of the walls.
DuCharme’s office last summer said Resto was already under surveillance for alleged acts during the protests and unrest in the city in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
Resto, the government claimed, was arrested July 10 for swinging a chain at someone in a dispute over a parking spot; and again on July 15 for allegedly obstructing traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge during a protest.
The government’s narrative alleges that officers observed Resto leaving his apartment at 11:47 p.m. on July 28 and getting into a rideshare vehicle.
Photos released at the time of his arrest by the FBI included one of a man reported to be Resto in dark clothing and holding a red gasoline can at the station where the gas was purchased; the police cruiser bursting into flames while a man wearing a white mask stands next to it while holding a rectangular object; and a backpack allegedly found in Central Park with contents that included a red gasoline can, a white Guy Fawkes mask, dark clothing, matches and a lighter.
Prosecutors have alleged that Resto is the man caught on video wearing dark clothing and dark gloves similar to the ones worn by the man shown buying the gasoline on a gas station surveillance video.
Police canvassing the area after the vehicle burned allegedly found the backpack in Central Park. It allegedly contained a dark Adidas hat, a dark long-sleeved shirt and dark gloves with blue trim and the fingertips cut off “all of which were similar to the clothes that RESTO was wearing when he purchased the gasoline in Elmhurst ...”
The gas can allegedly had latent fingerprints from Resto’s right middle and index fingers. The government also alleged that a check of cell tower data placed his phone “in close proximity” to both the police car at 3:50 a.m. and the site where the backpack was found at about 3:55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.