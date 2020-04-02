What does NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst need the most?
“What the hospital needs most is space and that’s what we’re trying to develop,” said Joseph Masci, chairman of the Department of Global Health at the hospital, noting that makeshift hospitals have been popping up and that staff is coming from all over.
As the coronavirus crisis continues, he provided detailed information during a data-filled online town hall hosted by Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) Monday.
Masci said “we were already aware something was coming” at the start of March and that a presentation was given to the physician staff on Jan. 24 about the virus. When the acceleration of cases occurred in recent weeks, the pressure amped up to acquire more equipment.
He said ventilators have been made more plentiful and the hospital is keeping an eye on ventilation as cases from the outbreak are expected to rise for the next week or two.
“We have not gotten to the point ... and I don’t think we ever will, of deciding that this person will have to die and that person will live,” Masci said. “We are not at that point with our equipment.”
When it comes to ventilators, he said, “If it turns out we’re asking for more than we eventually need, who cares? If we’re asking for less than we eventually need, that’s a big problem.”
Also vital is personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.
“If we start to lose them, we’re going to have a much more magnified problem,” Masci said.
The hospital was one of the first with a global health program, according to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst CEO Israel Rocha, who spoke during the town hall.
“A few years ago, Elmhurst realized that we actually were battling conditions and diseases and pathogens from all over the world and that disease does not respect borders, it does not respect barriers,” he said.
Specific hospital infection control measures include giving patients under investigation a surgical mask and placing them as far from others as possible.
Methods of containment include increased hospital capacity and the creation of alternative treatment sites. Efforts to limit the spread include social distancing and hand washing.
New York has seen an explosion in cases.
“New York is now the worldwide epicenter of this infection,” Masci said. “This is a country where people travel freely and that is probably one of the reasons why it’s come to a large metropolitan area in the United States.”
The hospital in Elmhurst has been overwhelmed with cases.
“Exactly why Queens has been hit so hard we don’t completely understand yet,” Masci said, adding that perhaps it’s because the community is one of the most culturally diverse in the world.
The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene strongly recommends against testing a person with no or mild symptoms unless a diagnosis may impact patient management, in order to minimize the exposure of healthcare workers and reduce the demand for personal protective equipment.
Masci said people who are short of breath should be tested.
People who are only mildly ill or not ill at all could be using up tests needed by others, could be spreading the infection while going for or waiting for testing, and could get exposed and infected themselves by going.
“We don’t have any proven treatment of this yet ... right now if you find that you’re infected with this and you’re not very, very ill with it, you don’t benefit from any treatment as far as we know,” Masci said.
He added that if a test shows a person doesn’t have the coronavirus, it doesn’t mean he or she is immune.
Masci said the cases have been more common in the older population and that there have been few deaths under the age of 30.
“You read about cases in the paper, very striking cases, very sad cases of people younger than that but globally this outbreak is an outbreak of people who are middle aged or older,” he said.
In New York City, more than 10 percent of people known to have the virus are ages 35 to 39, more than 10 percent are from 40 to 44, more than 11 percent are from 45 to 49 and nearly 11 percent are people aged 75 and over.
“We don’t have widespread testing of the population to know who all may have this infection,” Masci said. “What we know most is the people who have gotten quite ill with it.”
Surprisingly, Masci said the coronavirus is not very contagious, only spreading from one person to 1.4 to 2.5 people as compared to somebody with the measels spreading it to 12 to 18 people. But when it started spreading, many people had no immunity to it.
“Even a virus that has a relatively low attack rate in terms of the number of people right around you who could get infected by it, when no one in the population was immune to it two months ago, then the entire population could quickly get infected anyway even though the immediate attack rate would be relatively low,” Masci said.
On whether coronavirus is airborne, he said he believes it’s primarily transmitted via droplet, saying the measels is an example of something airborne, hence the higher numbers. He said workers in the Pacific Northwest where the virus first took hold in the country showed no symptoms if they wore surgical masks, a positive sign to Masci.
“This is a new virus, though. We’re learning about it more and more,” he said.
Antarctica is the only part of the world that hasn’t seen COVID-19 cases.
“That’s really quite a remarkable statement. For a virus to have circled the world like this in such a brief period of time is unusual,” he said.
Masci said 80 percent of people infected have no symptoms, with 20 percent of those requiring hospitalization. Five percent of the total require intensive care. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, dry cough, chills and muscle aches. The median duration from the start of the disease to the onset of dyspnea, shortness of breath, is eight days.
The incubation period — based on an analysis of 181 symptomatic cases — shows a latency period of three to seven days, with a maximum of 14 days. Half of the cases developed symptoms within five days and nearly all of them had symptoms by the 12th day. The virus is contagious even during the latency period.
Masci recommended visiting three websites for more information:
• who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/technical-guidance;
• cdc.gov/infectioncontrol/guidelines/isolation/index.html; and
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.