There have been nearly 45,000 coronavirus cases in the city and NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst has been called the “epicenter” of the crisis, even seeing 13 deaths in one 24-hour period.
“When you lose 13 patients, hearing some of them are dying in the emergency room while waiting to find bed space, this can soon turn out to be what we’re seeing in other countries like Italy and Spain except that it’s going to be right here in our backyard,” Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) told the Chronicle last Thursday.
Eric Wei, the vice president and chief quality officer for NYC Health + Hospitals, said Tuesday at a press conference that over the past two weeks the volume of people going to the site is actually down “but the people coming in are so much more ill and so much more critically ill.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been more than 83,000 cases and nearly 2,000 deaths in the state. Queens has roughly one-third of the city’s nearly 45,000 cases.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst has drawn national attention, with President Trump commenting last Sunday.
“Body bags, all over, in hallways,” he said. “I’ve been watching them bring in trailer trucks — freezer trucks, they’re freezer trucks, because they can’t handle the bodies, there are so many of them. This is essentially in my community, in Queens, Queens, New York.”
Makeshift hospitals have popped up around the city to alleviate the pressure on the healthcare system, including the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing and the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan.
Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee cited the deaths in a statement last Wednesday imploring people to stay home.
“The loss of lives is jarring, and we must do everything in our power to prevent and prepare for future surges on the horizon,” she said, calling any boredom caused by staying at home “a luxury.” “For anyone still in denial about how dire the situation is, use this as an alert not for panic, but for making the right choices now.”
Lee praised employees at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, saying “Frontline workers and medical professionals are moving mountains around the clock with extraordinary acts of heroism, using all tools and resources available to save each and every single life. Queens is deeply grateful.”
One of the dead, an Uber driver named Anil Subba, died last Tuesday at the hospital, according to the New York Post. He checked into the hospital about two weeks ago. Subba had stopped driving during the first week of March after transporting a sick passenger from JFK Airport to Westchester County. According to his Facebook page, Subba was originally from Nepal.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Anil Subba and send our condolences to his family who depended on him and could not even be with him in his final days due to this cruel virus,” said Independent Drivers Guild spokeswoman Moira Muntz said in a prepared statement. She said poor federal screening and quarantine procedures at airports put drivers at unnecessary risk.
“Where were the quarantine shuttles with drivers in protective gear like we saw transporting cruise ship passengers? The government and the app companies must step up and do better by these hardworking men and women and deliver emergency compensation,” Muntz said.
In addition to being above capacity inside, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst has seen long lines outside for testing.
Moya was born at the hospital, later worked there as the director of business development and still has friends who work at the site.
“It’s really tough to hear their voices and the sound of desperation,” he said.
Moya said the hospital is “bursting at the seams” and spoke about the importance of equipment. “We are at war with this disease,” he said, adding that doctors and nurses are “fighting a war without the appropriate equipment right now.”
Moya, who donated 1,000 masks to the hospital last Monday, said additional doctors and nurses have been sent there, taken from other hospitals not experiencing a high volume of COVID-19 patients.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst CEO Israel Rocha told the Chronicle last Tuesday that he was concerned about a supply shortage in the coming weeks.
“What he’s saying is very accurate,” Moya said. “This is a tidal wave and it hit Elmhurst in a real way.”
He said the majority of patients are Latinos and that many work in hospitality, unable to work remotely during the crisis. Moya also said there are a lot of undocumented immigrants living in houses with other people. “When they don’t have access to health care, when they don’t have the access to properly go get tested, people are walking around in these households with people that are infected, it spreads and now you’re seeing those lines because it’s really out of desperation that they want to know what to do,” he said.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) also spoke about the importance of staying at home, in light of the Elmhurst deaths. “As more people test positive for the coronavirus, more of our hospitals’ beds will be taken up and the city’s death toll will rise because we just don’t have the means to handle the increased number of patients that will need medical care,” he said in a statement last Thursday, adding that residents should adhere to social distancing policies to reduce the spread of the virus.
