Elmhurst bomb scare deemed a hoax: NYPD

The NYPD’s Bomb Squad gave the Queens Place mall in Elmhurst the “all clear” after a scare led to several blocks being closed off and the mall being evacuated Monday morning.
At around 8 a.m. officers from the 110th Precinct responded to a Tesla parked on the ramp of the mall with a bottle of lighter fluid hooked up to wiring that went into the trunk, precinct commander Capt. Jonathan Cermeli told the Chronicle.
Officers could not see into the vehicle, which was covered by newspapers and a Black Lives Matter poster.
“We had the bomb squad come and go to the vehicle,” Cermeli said.
The mall was evacuated as a precaution. The NYPD announced shortly after 11 a.m. that it was a hoax device.
“It looks like it was a hoax meant to scare people but it was nothing that could have went off,” Cermeli said. “There was no explosive device.”
NYPD News tweeted that officers rescued a Siberian husky that was trapped inside the vehicle.
Cermeli said the incident is still under investigation.
People began going back into mall shortly before noon.
