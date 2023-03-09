Author and photographer Ganesha Balakarishnan was 20 when he spent 10 months traveling from Singapore to Canada without getting on a plane.

The stories and photographs from his journey will be the topic when the Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery present “An Ellis Island Tea” lecture at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Center at Maple Grove.

Photos from his book, “The Long Direction” will be on display as part of a month-long exhibit at the center. Tickets are $30, or $25 for FMG members. Checks can be made payable to Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens, NY 11415.

Seating is limited, and payment must be received by April 21.

Parking is free on-site, and those driving are asked to use the entrance gate at Kew Gardens Road and 129th Street. The building is handicapped-accessible.

Additional information on “An Ellis Island Tea” and on future artistic and cultural offerings sponsored by the group can be found online at friendsofmaplegrove.org.

