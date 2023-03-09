Author and photographer Ganesha Balakarishnan was 20 when he spent 10 months traveling from Singapore to Canada without getting on a plane.
The stories and photographs from his journey will be the topic when the Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery present “An Ellis Island Tea” lecture at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Center at Maple Grove.
Photos from his book, “The Long Direction” will be on display as part of a month-long exhibit at the center. Tickets are $30, or $25 for FMG members. Checks can be made payable to Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens, NY 11415.
Seating is limited, and payment must be received by April 21.
Parking is free on-site, and those driving are asked to use the entrance gate at Kew Gardens Road and 129th Street. The building is handicapped-accessible.
Additional information on “An Ellis Island Tea” and on future artistic and cultural offerings sponsored by the group can be found online at friendsofmaplegrove.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.