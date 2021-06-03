Whether in person or remote, at PS 174 William Sidney Mount School in Rego Park, students’ artwork is celebrated!
This year students participated in three exciting programs under the guidance of art teacher Shulie Cooper: the Queens Borough Art Festival; the Michigan State University SmART program; and Inside/Outside: Students of the Arts Respond to the Covid-19 Pandemic, in connection with the New York State United Teachers.
The Queens Borough Art Festival, in partnership with the city Department of Education, celebrated 17 winners: Henry Greenbaum, Taylor Chen, Shane Quigley, Henry Leung, Casha Gonsalves, Thoon Woddy, Ranya Alma, Gabriella Iosebashvili, Miles Busser, Skye Fayerman, Isabella Zheng, Chaz Hoffman, Olivia Sadat, Amanda Yudhistira, Jasmine Trandafir, Haochen Yan and Arianna Jaype. Among their works were these three: “A Garden’s Tranquility,” left, by Henry Leung (grade 2, age 8); “Inspired By Earth,” center, by Olivia Sadat (grade 5, age 11); and “The Rainbow Gumball Machine,” by Gabriella Iosebashvili (grade 4, age 10).
In the Michigan State University SmART program, students Chaz Hoffman and Arianna Jaype were participants.
For Inside/Outside: Students of the Arts Respond to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a virtual exhibit was held on May 26, showcasing the work of Vince Ebonia, Victor Tentler, Alyssa Gonzalez, Caitlin Han, Chaz Hoffman, Arianna Jaype, Nadia Quigley, Liana Rice, Vardges Knyazyan and Justin Wang. PS 174 said it is proud of Vince Ebonia, Victor Tentler, Alyssa Gonzalez, Caitlin Han, Chaz Hoffman, Arianna Jaype, Nadia Quigley, Liana Rice, Vardges Knyazyan and Justin Wang.
On June 5, a statewide virtual exhibit will be held to showcase the work of Vince Ebonia, Chaz Hoffman, Arianna Jaype, Victor Tentler and Nadia Quigley.IMAGES courtesy ps 174
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.