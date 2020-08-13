Two more borough bars have seen their liquor licenses suspended by the state for “egregious violations of coronavirus-related regulations,” Gov. Cuomo announced Aug. 4.
Kazan Mangal at 97-13 Queens Blvd. in Rego Park was punished as investigators with the state’s multiagency task force allegedly observed four patrons eating and drinking inside the restaurant on Aug. 2.
Kazan Mangal had already been charged for allowing patrons to eat inside July 26.
El Manaba Restaurant at 341 St. Nicholas Ave. in Ridgewood also lost its license.
Investigators allegedly observed 11 patrons inside the restaurant eating and consuming alcohol, including seven seated at tables and four at the bar, all illegal in the city.
The investigators said they also saw four employees inside the Ridgewood eatery without facial coverings.
Attempts to reach the owners of the eateries were unsuccessful.
“While I commend the vast majority of bar and restaurant owners who have taken extraordinary precautions and remained vigilant during this crisis, our top priority is protecting public health and the taskforce remains laser focused on holding accountable those who willfully violate the law,” Cuomo said in a statement.
State Liquor Authority Chairman Vincent Bradley added, “These compliance details are about protecting public health and keeping people safe, and the SLA will continue to crack down on businesses who flout the law, placing New Yorkers and our continued economic re-opening at risk.”
The businesses are two of more than 100 in the state that have had their liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus crisis.
The first license suspension in the state during the pandemic was in Queens, when New Oriental Guyana Restaurant on Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill was punished in late March.
The license was later rescinded and a $25,000 civil penalty was leveled.
